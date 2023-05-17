Washma Fatima’s Kashmir trip pictures are a winner

Pictures of actor Washma Fatima’s Kashmir trip are going viral on the visual-sharing social media application Instagram.

Washma Fatima shared the pictures of her Kashmir trip on her account. It showed the actor posing for the clicks at an exotic spot.

The celebrity, in the caption, said it was just another day in “paradise” for her.

Washma Fatima had earlier posted pictures of herself from the trip. The caption read, “Be back never”.

Thousands of Instagram users have liked the pictures. They praised her looks and clicks with their heartwarming comments.

With over 150,000 Instagram followers, the actor is one of the most followed stars on social media platforms. She treats her fans and Instagrammers with pictures and videos of herself, her vacations, family moments and professional endeavours.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Washma Fatima is currently being seen in the trending drama serial ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha‘, headlined by A-list actors Hania Aamir, Wahaj Ali and Zaviyar Nauman. She essays Faha, the to-be-wife of Areeb [Zaviyar] in the play.

‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha‘ airs every Monday in prime time on ARY Digital.