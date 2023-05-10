Washma Fatima receives love on Instagram pictures

Showbiz starlet Washma Fatima got all the love and more from her fans on her viral set of pictures on social media.

On Tuesday, the model-turned-actor took to her Instagram account to share a bunch of new pictures of herself from the latest travel diaries to Kashmir. “BBN.. Be back never,” the ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ actor wrote in the caption of the post.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The aesthetic clicks captured Fatima amid the picturesque background of scenic sky and mountains. She sported a stylish yet comfy look for the trip in a blush pink co-ord set, paired with a white turtleneck top. The fashionista kept the look super chic with some dainty necklaces and white shoes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washma Fatima (@washma.fatima)

Earlier the rising actor treated her fans with a bunch of pictures with her husband, actor Subhan Awan. The five-picture gallery featured the duo in twinning white chikankari outfits.

The viral pictures received love for Washma Fatima in the form of likes and comments on the gram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muhammad Subhan Awan (@subhanawan_official)

It is pertinent to mention here that long-time friends and showbiz celebrities Subhan Awan and Washma Fatima tied the knot in an intimate ceremony earlier this year.

Zubab Rana slays the basics for a night out: See pictures

Meanwhile, on the work front, Washma Fatima is currently being seen in the trending drama serial ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’, headlined by A-list actors Hania Aamir, Wahaj Ali and Zaviyar Nauman. She essays Faha, the to-be-wife of Areeb [Zaviyar] in the play.