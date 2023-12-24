Wedding called off after fight over curry

In a bizarre incident that went viral online, a wedding was called off after a fight over curry between groom and bride’s family.

The incident took place in the Indian state of Telangana where all the matters related to dowry were finalised and dishes were also ready for the event.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

However, the situation escalated when the groom’s family demanded Hose curry, as a result both sides landed at police station and the wedding was canceled.