21.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, December 24, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Wedding called off after fight over curry

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

In a bizarre incident that went viral online, a wedding was called off after a fight over curry between groom and bride’s family. 

The incident took place in the Indian state of Telangana where all the matters related to dowry were finalised and dishes were also ready for the event.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

However, the situation escalated when the groom’s family demanded Hose curry, as a result both sides landed at police station and the wedding was canceled.

In a separate incident, a bride called off her marriage after receiving a ‘cheap’ lehenga from the groom’s family.

The account was reported in the Haldwani district of Uttarakhand, India, where a bride-to-be canceled her marriage at the last moment upon receiving a ‘cheap’ lehenga in her bridal trousseau from her in-laws.

As per the report, the groom’s family claimed that they had bought the lehenga for the bride-to-be, especially from Lucknow for INR10,000. However, when the dress was sent to the bride to be worn at the ceremony slated for November 5, she was not fine with her lehenga not being ‘mehenga’ (expensive).

Related: Bride calls off wedding over ‘cheap’ lehenga

Reportedly, the bride found the lehenga worth INR10,000 to be cheap and refused to wear it. Moreover, she also called off the wedding days before the ceremony.

Despite continuous attempts from both families later, and even being offered the ATM card from the to-be father-in-law, the bride was adamant about her decision and refused to get married to her fiance.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.