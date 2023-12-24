Wedding called off after fight over curry

The incident took place in the Indian state of Telangana where all the matters related to dowry were finalised and dishes were also ready for the event.
However, the situation escalated when the groom’s family demanded Hose curry, as a result both sides landed at police station and the wedding was canceled.
In a separate incident, a bride called off her marriage after receiving a ‘cheap’ lehenga from the groom’s family.
The account was reported in the Haldwani district of Uttarakhand, India, where a bride-to-be canceled her marriage at the last moment upon receiving a ‘cheap’ lehenga in her bridal trousseau from her in-laws.
As per the report, the groom’s family claimed that they had bought the lehenga for the bride-to-be, especially from Lucknow for INR10,000. However, when the dress was sent to the bride to be worn at the ceremony slated for November 5, she was not fine with her lehenga not being ‘mehenga’ (expensive).
Reportedly, the bride found the lehenga worth INR10,000 to be cheap and refused to wear it. Moreover, she also called off the wedding days before the ceremony.
Despite continuous attempts from both families later, and even being offered the ATM card from the to-be father-in-law, the bride was adamant about her decision and refused to get married to her fiance.