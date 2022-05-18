What do you see first will reveal your personality

An illusion picture which shows the viewer’s personality trait provided which animal they see first is going viral on social media.

The illusion was posted by Bright Side on the social media platform YouTube. The brain teaser has two zebras and a lion’s face in it.

Bride Side stated if the viewers see the zebras first, they like to socialize with others and mingle with them. It also means a person is outgoing and interacts with people around them.

The lion, on the other side, shows a person preferring to spend their time with a trusted few.

“You prefer a calmer lifestyle,” Bride Side stated. “You’d rather spend some quality time with your few trusted friends and your family.

“Having too many people around drains your energy, which is why you avoid crowded spaces.”

Cat on the stairs

An optical illusion of a cat moving on stairs made rounds on social media claiming that it will tell you if you’re an optimist or pessimist.

The greyscale picture shared by The Minds Journal shows a cat sharing that the direction in which you see that feline walking tells about your approach to life.

Optimist

If you said that the cat is coming upstairs, there are chances that you have an optimistic view of life. “You see potential and you see growth wherever you look,” The Minds Journal article said and added, “Your mind has been trained to look at ways of rising higher in life.”

It further said that this sign also shows there are clear signs of ambition in you and no one, except yourself, can stop you from going higher in life.

Pessimist

If you observed that the cat is walking down the stairs, you have a pessimistic personality and scepticism.

The article said, “It may have been based on your experiences in life or just because of the sort of people you may have met that tilted your view of life towards the negative side.”

It added, “But this means that you don’t trust easily now, you calculate before you commit and you are wary of people who seem too sweet.”

It further said, “It may just be your way of tackling the world but you are much sharper and shrewd in your dealings, making it almost impossible to trick or deceive you.”

