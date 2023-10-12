Wife killed same day she obtained protective order against husband

In a horrific incident, wife was shot in the head several times on the same day she obtained a protective order against her husband.

The incident occurred where 35-year-old Sarah Jane Carda was shot three times in the head at her Fish Lake Township home Friday.

Her husband, Mike Larry Carda, 39, is now facing second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and second-degree assault with a deadly weapon charge.

Reports that police were dispatched to the couple’s home on October 6, which reportedly had a “large number of weapons” inside. A deputy said he knocked on the door, then heard a man’s voice, but no one answered the door.

When he knocked on a nearby window, he heard a woman say, “he’s got a gun,” according to court documents, but despite being asked several times, no one in the residence walked outside.

Police then heard three gunshot rounds and stepped away from the window as the bullets shattered through the glass. The law enforcement used a drone to gain access into the home through the shattered window.

Sarah had obtained an order of protection against her husband at noon on the day of the shooting. The protective order reportedly stemmed from an incident earlier this year in which the defendant is accused of pushing his wife to the ground and stopping her from calling police.