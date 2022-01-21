Saturday, January 22, 2022
VIRAL: Wild bears enters village for food; here’s what happened next

A video of a mother bear and its cub entering an Indian village and being chased by the locals is viral.

An Indian news agency reported that the incident happened in Burja village, located near a forest, of the Nabrangpur district in Odisha state.

In the video, shared by journalist Manas Behera, we see the two animals being barked at by the dogs while people scaring them away by using fire.

Social media has all kinds of heartwarming posts and videos about bears.

Earlier, a video made rounds in which two bears were seen playing football in India.

Earlier, two bears enjoyed themselves at a playground of the Isaac Dickson Elementary School in Asheville city in the North Carolina state of the United States.

The teachers were amazed to see the mother and her cub having fun on the rides instead of school children.

