Viral: Will you visit the world’s most depressing city?

A Russian city named Norilsk has been dubbed the most depressing city because of its unnatural atmosphere and weather condition.

It is located in the Krasnoyarsk Krai region of Siberia. It is the most northerly city in the world.

A report by a foreign news agency there is harsh weather conditions with the temperature falling to -30 degrees celsius. It once plummeted to -53.3 degrees celsius.

This is the most unlivable city in the world and for some strange reason i want to visit it. Norilsk – 🇷🇺 pic.twitter.com/8dm2PyCKYq — Noël 🇳🇱 (@PinguMeister_) June 14, 2022

The report also stated there are 45 days of continuous darkness as well.

Previously, a 21,000-tonnes of diesel from an oil tank reservoir got spilt in the river which lead to the water turning red.

The news agency mentioned that it has a population of 170,000 people. The average life expectancy in the city average is 59, which is ten years lower compared to a Russian, because of pollution.

The remote location and tough weather conditions have caused problems when it comes to information technology. The citizens got proper internet services in 2017.

It is not easy to enter and exit the “most depressing city” as only freight train runs in the city.

