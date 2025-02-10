Bizarre flight experience: Window seat turns out to be a wall

In a bizarre incident, a passenger on an Indian flight was left stunned after discovering that the window seat he paid for was actually a wall as the incident went viral.

Prior to boarding the aircraft, the majority of individuals attempt to select the best seats for themselves. Many choose window seats to take in the clouds and beautiful scenery from thousands of feet above the ground, even though the majority choose aisle seats.

But a passenger in India was speechless to see that the corner seat he had paid for was actually a wall in a strange event.

The passenger named Pradeep Muthu, who is also a cricket commentator, took to social media to express his disappointment, sharing a photo of the “window seat” with a wall where the window was supposed to be. “Where is it?” he captioned the post which went viral.

Social media users swiftly took notice of the situation, which led to the airline responding.

He wrote in jest, “Dei @IndiGo6E Where is the window where I paid for a window seat?

Dei @IndiGo6E I paid for a window seat da.. where is the window 😁 #TravelParithabangal pic.twitter.com/Uk4qKXpQRk — Pradeep Muthu (@muthupradeep) February 6, 2025

With over 902,000 views and a flurry of comments, the tweet became viral. Similar experiences were recounted by other people, who disclosed that certain aircraft feature window seats that are windowless because of the way they are structurally designed.

Jokingly, some people recommended that the airline rename these chairs “wall seats” in order to prevent deceiving customers.

One netizen posted, “Most international airlines usually inform beforehand if the window seat has no window. Indigo should do better here.”

Another wrote, “You should carry a drill machine and hammer; make them your own. They are developing our skills.”

A third posted, “You got the emergency exit row seat. More leg room. Better than window seat da.”