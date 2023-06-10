Hacker installs Windows 95 on smartwatch; it works

A tech-savvy individual has successfully installed Windows 95 on an Android smartwatch, bringing back memories of the iconic operating system.

This peculiar endeavor allows the wearer to experience a miniature touch screen computer adorned with the vintage software of 1995.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Not stopping at Windows 95 alone, the inventive hacker even managed to run popular games like Grand Theft Auto and Flappy Bird on this compact wrist device, showcasing the impressive capabilities of this retro-tech fusion.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Once Windows eventually loads, the coolest thing about this hack is that the user can use the touch screen watch just like a computer, start button. However, due to insufficient RAM the Windows 95 does not operate any other application.

The hacker behind this windows watch also installed Grand Theft Auto III onto another android watch, a video showcasing the GTA III gameplay on the watch further amplifies the uniqueness of this endeavor.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This addictive game, renowned for its simplistic yet maddeningly challenging nature, finds a new home on the wearer’s wrist. Hours of wrist-tapping entertainment await those who dare to replicate this hacking feat.