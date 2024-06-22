Caught-on-cam: Woman accidentally falls from three-storey building

In a distressing incident, a woman was seriously injured after accidentally fell from the roof of a three story building in India’s Bengaluru city.

The entire incident was recorded on the phone by some of the individuals standing on the second roof on the mobile which later went viral.

As per Indian media reports, the husband of the woman tried to save Rubai from falling as she stepped on a soap on the roof was hanging from the balcony.

In the video of the incident, it can be seen that the man could only hold the hanging woman for a few seconds before she fell onto a row of parked bikes.

The victim was rushed to the nearby hospital as she sustained some serious injuries in the incident.

The Indian police stated that the team is busy in gathering more information about the real cause of the accident and if anyone found guilty in the incident, will be punished according to the law.