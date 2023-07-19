Woman, lion eat from the same plate; video goes viral

A video of a woman and a lion eating from the same plate in a United Arab Emirates (UAE) zoo went viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The bizarre incident happened at the Rak Zoo. The recreational centre shared the video on its Instagram page. The lion ate meat while the woman enjoyed a chicken dish in the clip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by حديقة حيوانات رأس الخيمة (@rak_zoo)

Rak Zoo, in the caption, stated that such incidents can only happen there.

Netizens praised her courage as the lion could have attacked her at any time. There were many users who criticized the zoo for encouraging interactions between humans and life-threatening animals.

Related – WATCH: Lion charges at a photographer at Lahore park

It is pertinent to mention that people should always take caution as approaching wild animals – such as lions, tigers, gorillas, snakes and bears – can be dangerous and life-threatening. People have died or suffered serious injuries during encounters with beasts.

Earlier, a video of a fearless boy playing with a lion and trying to touch went viral across social media.

The viral video showed the lion calmly sitting in his enclosure and watching the boy approaching him for interaction. It first looked as if there was no glass to separate them.

However, the boy’s attempt to touch the lion without fear took netizens by surprise.