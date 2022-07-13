Woman arrested for selling her five-day-old baby for nose job

A woman in Russia got arrested for allegedly selling her newborn son for £2,900 for a nose job.

UK-based news agency The Daily Mail reported that a 33-year-old woman from Dagestan, whose name was not revealed in the report, allegedly told her friend of abandoning the infant after giving birth to it.

A couple was arranged to buy the baby after five days into its marriage on April 25. The accused gave up her son for £2881.95 with a deposit of 10%.

The woman who bought the baby told the police that the biological mother had planned on leaving her son. She told them she took the child after coming to know the suspect could not provide for the child.

The couple took the baby to a hospital for treatment. However, they were asked to submit the birth certificate. They went back to her to collect the document but she would give it for £1440.98 in exchange.

She told them she planned on spending the money on a nose job for better breathing.

Her plans got foiled when police arrested her for human trafficking before the payment of the birth certificate was to be made.

