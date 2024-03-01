Woman advised to ‘run’ and ‘burn her house’ after THIS picture

Netizens are advising a woman to ‘burn her house and run like hell’ after a picture of her strange discovery went viral on social media.

A report by the British news agency The Mirror reported the woman – who hails from Victoria, Australia – sharing pictures of her bizarre find on the social media application Facebook.

The pictures showed a brown mound which seems like dirt around the light bulb, with some of it covering the glass. In the caption, she asked netizens to help her determine what it was.

“Does anyone know what this is or can I get a product from Bunnings or am I going to be attacked by wasps or something?” she asked. “Please can anyone help me.”

She added that she sprayed fly spray but it didn’t solve her problem. She added, “I knocked it into a bucket and it came off. Just got to get the light globe out. Could be tricky.”

The netizens were equally shocked as the woman. A netizen replied, “What the hell is that?!” while a second user said they would be moving out if they came across it. A third else stated: “Oh darling, this is when you burn the house down and run like hell.”

Professor Alexander Mikheyev from the Research School of Biology at the Australian National University confirmed that it was a mud dauber wasp’s nest when the pictures were shown to him by Yahoo Australia.

The wildlife expert reportedly said that mad dauber wasps are not especially dangerous to humans and it only inflicts a painful but non-threatening sting. He added that they won’t attack unless they feel aggressively threatened.

He said there is a dark reality surround this variant of wasps.

“They feed on the bodies of other arthropods,” he was quoted saying in the report. “But mud daubers are interesting in that they actively capture their prey and they paralyse it, and once they paralyse the prey, then the larvae develop on these paralysed prey items.”

He added, “So they will hunt the spider and paralyse it. The spider won’t die and instead larvae will eat it in such a way so that they first eat the non-life essential organs and it remains fresh during their whole development cycle. Parasitoids are pretty grim. There are many tens of thousands of species of them, and life for a lot of arthropods is ending up as prey for a parasitoid.”