VIRAL: Woman attacks fellow passenger with pepper spray

A video of a woman attacking her Delhi Metro co-passenger with pepper spray during an argument over a seat is going viral on social media.

The video begins with a woman in a red shalwar suit shouting and threatening her co-passenger before pepper spraying her.

one more scene in Delhi metro pic.twitter.com/iQn9VJkvtI — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) April 1, 2023

The passengers inside the compartment began coughing. The woman got up from her seat.

Fights and tussles over seats on Delhi Metro are common. Heated words get exchanged while matters descend into violence as well.

Previously, a video of two women arguing over a reserved seat went viral.

“Nhi jagh hai – bout jagh hai”

Female Version 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ePcJkHEAe8 — Wellu (@Wellutwt) August 13, 2022

A woman in a yellow saree sat comfortably with her bag on an empty seat while a woman in an orange kurta struggled to find a seat in Delhi Metro.

The argument began when the woman, wearing saree, said she won’t offer the empty seat and the other woman went on to sit in the small gap between her and another passenger.

The woman in the yellow saree said she had reserved the empty seat for someone she was waiting for but the other woman said she could not book a seat like this. The kurta-clan woman forcibly sat at the empty gap that squeezed the other woman.

The first woman then says that she can’t make her sit on her lap, to which the kurta woman responds by saying she’s not asking to sit on her lap.

