Viral: Woman being smuggled inside bag rescued from burning SUV

Shocking Bodycam footage from a rescue officer in Texas shows a woman emerging from a bag recovered from a crashed vehicle. The young woman was reportedly being smuggled, TimesNowNews reported.

Offices in the Texas state of USA were chasing a suspect human trafficker, who crashed his car, which caught on fire. The smugglers fled leaving a female immigrant trapped inside the burning car.

A rescue officer can be seen breaking the rear glass of the SUV to remove the bag in which the young woman was being smuggled.

MUST WATCH: @TxDPS assisted #USBP with a vehicle pursuit that ended with the vehicle crashing & igniting on fire. The smuggler fled leaving behind a female immigrant trapped inside the vehicle. @TxDPSSouth Sgt Genaro Hinojosa sprung into action and broke the rear window. 🧵1/2 pic.twitter.com/3qOMwoKrGw — TxDPS – South Texas Region (@TxDPSSouth) March 31, 2022 “She’s in the bag. There’s a female in the bag,” one of the officers can be heard yelling.

Also Read:Viral video: King cobra swallows another snake The rescue officers then hurry to the SUV and retrieve the bag and carry it away from the vehicle. As the rescuers open the bag, a young girl comes out of the bag holding onto a pair of white sneakers.

