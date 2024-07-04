Woman carries out petrol-bomb attack on mother-in-law

A woman was sent behind bars for orchestrating a petrol bomb attack on her mother-in-law who told her that she was not good enough to marry her son.

The incident occurred in Wrexham city of the United Kingdom when the woman’s mother-in-law Christina Place’s car was blown up in a petrol-bomb attack outside her home, a local media outlet reported.

During the hearing, the court was told that the woman, identified as Alisha Anwar had offered money to a friend to blow up her mother-in-law’s car in the revenge attack.

The attack stemmed from an argument between the two women as Place told Anwar that she was not good enough to marry her son.

Local police said that the daughter-in-law then contacted another couple and offered them money to ‘blow up a car’.

The man, identified as Luke Williams, later agreed to carry out the petrol-bomb attack without informing his partner and blew up the car of the accused’s mother-in-law outside her home in Wrexham, North Wales.

Witnesses at the scene recalled the car suddenly ‘exploding’ and flames spreading to two more vehicles before the firefighters arrived.

The explosion led the rescue workers to evacuate a neighbouring home while a window on another property started to melt.

Christina Place’s car was completely destroyed from the blast that reportedly occurred due to a glass bottle of petrol under the vehicle.

An official said that both the suspects were apprehended after Williams’ partner informed the police while CCTV footage also showed Williams filling up a petrol can at a garage the day before the attack.

Prosecutor Gareth Bellis said: ‘Williams was arrested and an analysis of his phone showed he’d been searching for “arson punishment UK”.’

Meanwhile, Alisha Anwar also admitted to conspiring to commit the crime as her defence counsel argued that she made the request but she was not involved in carrying it out.

‘It was a revenge offence. For a long time, she was not able to come to terms with what she had done, such was her fear of the consequences despite the weight of evidence against her,” the defence counsel added.

The daughter-in-law was jailed for 16 months and given a two-year restraining order to protect her mother-in-law while Williams will be sentenced next week.