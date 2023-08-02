29.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, August 2, 2023
WATCH: Woman, children lucky escape as elevator wire snaps

A shocking incident was reported from India’s Pune city, where a woman and some children narrowly escape a potential accident as they stepped out of an elevator, the wire of the elevator snapped and plummeted into the duct pit.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera placed inside the elevator, revealing how the woman and children managed to escape the mishap at the last moment.

Watch the elevator fall

According to Indian media reports, the woman and the boy intended to go to the seventh floor, but the elevator malfunctioned and continued up to the tenth floor.

Fortunately, they were able to exit the elevator just in time before it experienced a free fall into the duct pit.

