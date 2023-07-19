Woman jumps in front of bus for son’s better future, video goes viral

A horrific video of a woman committing suicide by jumping in front of a bus to arrange money for her son’s college fees in India is going viral on social media.

The viral video showed the 45-year-old woman walking on the roadside in Tamil Nadu. She jumped in front of a bus and died on the spot.

Poor state of Indian #education a safai karamchari woman in Salem misguided by someone jumped in front of a bus to get government assistance. She wanted to use that money to pay son’s college fee of 45000. She died. #EducationForAll

Is what #India needs @PMOIndia #educationnews pic.twitter.com/eP5VpMRgNR — Sumedha Sharma (@sumedhasharma86) July 17, 2023

Netizens got moved by the viral video. They expressed their grief and anger. Several of them questioned and expressed anger towards the situation that forces mothers to kill themselves to provide for their children.

A country where education is being taxed and becoming a probable business for many, the mindset of the rich is not to let the poor get educated so that they always rule. So sad human life becomes so cheaper in India. — Truthside (@AnasMassood) July 18, 2023

And we call ourself among world’s largest economies when society still suffers due to lack of many basic amenities and daily issues.

Its a mirage. — Alipta Som (@AliptaSom) July 19, 2023

Mother’s soul will be peaceful if educational fund raising for his child is done. Any info about such fund raising so that I can contribute ??? — Chintapalli V S N (@chintapalli_n) July 19, 2023

Yes….. its true…… poors will remain poor in our country…… will now she be getting relief from the government….. — Gurjit Singh guru (@GurjitSinghgur3) July 19, 2023

According to a report, the deceased was misled that her family would get INR45,000 if she died in an accident. She came in front of the bus for her son’s college fees.

The heartwrenching incident reminds us of the difficulties people face when trying ends meet and get their children educated so they have a better future.