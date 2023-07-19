29.9 C
Woman jumps in front of bus for son's better future, video goes viral

Web Desk
A horrific video of a woman committing suicide by jumping in front of a bus to arrange money for her son’s college fees in India is going viral on social media.

The viral video showed the 45-year-old woman walking on the roadside in Tamil Nadu. She jumped in front of a bus and died on the spot.

THE VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

Netizens got moved by the viral video. They expressed their grief and anger. Several of them questioned and expressed anger towards the situation that forces mothers to kill themselves to provide for their children.

According to a report, the deceased was misled that her family would get INR45,000 if she died in an accident. She came in front of the bus for her son’s college fees.

The heartwrenching incident reminds us of the difficulties people face when trying ends meet and get their children educated so they have a better future.

