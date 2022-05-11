Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Woman cooks food outside demolished house; heartbreaking picture goes viral

A heartbreaking picture of a woman cooking her meal outside her demolished house in Chennai city of India is going viral. 

The viral picture was shared by the Indian-based news agency ANI. The woman, named Priya, is seen sitting on the floor amid the rubble following an anti-encroachment drive.

Priya said she resorted to the measure as she has nowhere else to go. 

“We have documents of our house,” she said as quoted in the report. “It was demolished without any information. I started cooking here on (the) streets as I have nowhere to go.”

The woman said the government is yet to fulfil their promise of giving them a house under their housing scheme. 

“Officials say they will give houses through a housing scheme for only those having three members in their family, they have made us all homeless. I have my sick mother and my kids. I will not go from here,” she added.

Here’s how social media users reacted to the incident.

It is pertinent to mention that anti-encroachment drives are taking place across India. 

