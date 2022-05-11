Woman cooks food outside demolished house; heartbreaking picture goes viral

A heartbreaking picture of a woman cooking her meal outside her demolished house in Chennai city of India is going viral.

The viral picture was shared by the Indian-based news agency ANI. The woman, named Priya, is seen sitting on the floor amid the rubble following an anti-encroachment drive.

Priya said she resorted to the measure as she has nowhere else to go.

TN | A woman started to cook on streets after her house was demolished in anti-encroachment drive, in Chennai We have documents of our house. It was demolished without any information. I started cooking here on streets as I have nowhere to go: Priya, whose house was demolished pic.twitter.com/Fnl3JMw6Oy — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2022

“We have documents of our house,” she said as quoted in the report. “It was demolished without any information. I started cooking here on (the) streets as I have nowhere to go.”

The woman said the government is yet to fulfil their promise of giving them a house under their housing scheme.

“Officials say they will give houses through a housing scheme for only those having three members in their family, they have made us all homeless. I have my sick mother and my kids. I will not go from here,” she added.

Here’s how social media users reacted to the incident.

It is pertinent to mention that anti-encroachment drives are taking place across India.

