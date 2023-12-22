15.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, December 23, 2023
Watch: Woman crashes scooter into house while chased by stray dogs

By Web Desk
A video of a woman crashing her scooter into a house while being chased by stray dogs in India is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv 

A report by India news agency Republic World stated that the incident happened in Sector 38 in Chandigarh. The viral video showed the mother-daughter duo travelling on a two-wheeler as stray dogs ran after them.

In a bid to escape the dog attack, the scooter driver crashed the two-wheeler into the wall of the house. The canines fled away after the accident.

THE VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

The horrific video has over 227,500 views with more than 900 likes and 300 retweets. Here’s how netizens reacted to the incident.

It is pertinent to mention that countless Indians fall victim to cases related to stray dog attacks.

In a similar incident, a woman crashed her scooter into a car as she was being chased by stray dogs in Odisha state’s Berhampur city. The driver and the pillions suffered multiple injuries.

THE VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

