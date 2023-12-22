Watch: Woman crashes scooter into house while chased by stray dogs

A video of a woman crashing her scooter into a house while being chased by stray dogs in India is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

A report by India news agency Republic World stated that the incident happened in Sector 38 in Chandigarh. The viral video showed the mother-daughter duo travelling on a two-wheeler as stray dogs ran after them.

In a bid to escape the dog attack, the scooter driver crashed the two-wheeler into the wall of the house. The canines fled away after the accident.

THE VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

A mother and her daughter met with an accident when stray dogs attacked them; they rammed the scooty into a house. Visuals from Sector 38, Chandigarh. #Chandigarh pic.twitter.com/3BPvUhjPpW — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) December 21, 2023

The horrific video has over 227,500 views with more than 900 likes and 300 retweets. Here’s how netizens reacted to the incident.

Glad no one was hurt. The dogs were chasing a speeding bike, not the riders. Please always slow down or stop when the dogs chase your vehicle,they always move away. Be safe. — Monica (@MonicaDubey) December 22, 2023

To be fair, if the dog was attacking it would have continued after they crashed. It was simply following them in excitement in a safe distance. They panicked. — Vendan Kumararajah (@vendan20) December 21, 2023

Why is @MCChandigarh unable to contain stray dogs? Is it too much to ask? Plz remove street dogs from city. — Happy kumar (Adv. HC) (@hsg3050) December 21, 2023

I have seen dogs chase bikes 1000s of times, never seen them bite the rider even once. It’s the nature of dogs to chase moving vehicles. — Ikayn Ihcas (@IkaynIhcas) December 22, 2023

Municipalities need to take action to reduce or remove stray dogs from the streets. And Police need to take action against activist animal lovers who have caused the increase in stray animal menace in every town and city. 🙏 — Gotya101 (@Gotya101) December 22, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that countless Indians fall victim to cases related to stray dog attacks.

In a similar incident, a woman crashed her scooter into a car as she was being chased by stray dogs in Odisha state’s Berhampur city. The driver and the pillions suffered multiple injuries.

THE VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

#WATCH | Odisha: A woman who was scared of being bitten by stray dogs, rammed her scooty into a car parked on the side of the road in Berhampur city. There were three people on the scooty; all have sustained injuries in the incident. (03.04) (Viral CCTV visuals) pic.twitter.com/o3MeeBYYPm — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2023

Related – Watch: Five stray dogs ambush postman