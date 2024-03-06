Watch: Woman left dangling after coat gets stuck on shutter

The video of a woman hanging by her coat after she got dragged up by a shop’s shutter in Wales is going viral on social media.

The viral video showed 71-year-old Anne Hughes leaning against the shutter. She was unware that her coat was stuck on it.

The woman realized she was in a predicament when the shutter started to rise. She attempted to unhook herself, but her attempts were in vain.

The woman was left dangling for around 12 seconds before the shopkeeper ran outside to help her. The employer held her head to avoid hitting the ground and managed to brought her to safety.

Anne Hughes, talking about the incident with the UK news agency Metro, said such incident could only “happen with her.”

“I was just stood there when my coat got caught and up I went,” she was quoted saying in the report. I thought flipping heck! People say it could happen to anyone… no, it could only happen to me! It’s just lucky I’ve got a good sense of humour.”

