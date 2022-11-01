Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Web Desk

Woman dies after bus runs over her, horrific video goes viral

A disturbing video seeing a woman dying after a bus runs over her is going viral on social media application Twitter.

The heart wrenching incident happened in the Karol Bagh area of the capital New Delhi.
THE VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

The viral video on the micro-blogging social media platform showed the victim Sapna Yadav walking on the road and trying to cross the street. She passed the bus just when it started to move and eventually ran over her. 

The woman, who lived in Shastri Park, could be seen lying on the corner of the street. An Indian news agency reported that Sapna Yadav, a call centre agent, died after coming under the wheel. 

The disturbing footage got hundreds of views. It received mixed reactions. Many netizens finding the victim to be at fault.

It is pertinent to mention that ignoring road safety protocols have caused death or be the reason for life-threating injuries.

Web Desk

