Woman dies after bus runs over her, horrific video goes viral

A disturbing video seeing a woman dying after a bus runs over her is going viral on social media application Twitter.

The heart wrenching incident happened in the Karol Bagh area of the capital New Delhi.

THE VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

The viral video on the micro-blogging social media platform showed the victim Sapna Yadav walking on the road and trying to cross the street. She passed the bus just when it started to move and eventually ran over her.

The woman, who lived in Shastri Park, could be seen lying on the corner of the street. An Indian news agency reported that Sapna Yadav, a call centre agent, died after coming under the wheel.

The disturbing footage got hundreds of views. It received mixed reactions. Many netizens finding the victim to be at fault.

Not fault of driver. She was in blind area, the driver could not notice her. She kept walking in middle of road. There are footpath, if so you want to cross the road always go behind of any vehicle.. Or cross the road at zebra crossing. — sunil shewale (@sunilsh51702215) November 1, 2022

Can’t understand why that woman came infront of bus even though there was space to go by side. And there was fencing so she is can’t go on other side from there. — Bhavin (@bhavin_chem) November 1, 2022

I can’t understand- why was the pedestrian jaywalking. Plus, why was the bus standing there in the road. Both are at fault. So unfortunate that a life was lost due to the sheer negligence of both — Gooner 🇮🇳🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@Gunnerforeva_31) November 1, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that ignoring road safety protocols have caused death or be the reason for life-threating injuries.

