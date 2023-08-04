Woman dies after drinking water!

In a heartwrenching incident, a mother of two died after drinking too much water in the United States.

A foreign news agency reported that 35-year-old Ashley Summers felt severely dehydrated during an outing at Lake Freeman with her husband and children.

Her brother Devon Miller told media that someone informed him of his sister consuming four water bottles in 20 minutes.

“Someone said she drank four bottles of water in 20 minutes,” he said. “I mean, an average water bottle is like 16 ounces, so that was 64 ounces that she drank in a span of 20 minutes. That’s half a gallon. That’s what you’re supposed to drink in a whole day.”

She complained about a headache and feeling lightheaded.

Devon Miller said his other sister Holly informed him of Ashley hospitalized for water toxicity.

“My sister, Holly, called me, and she was just an absolute wreck. She was like ‘Ashley is in the hospital. She has brain swelling, they don’t know what’s causing it, they don’t know what they can do to get it to go down, and it’s not looking good,'” he said.

Ashley Summers collapsed in her garage and was admitted to the IU Health Arnett Hospital. She never regained consciousness, and the doctors told the family she died of water toxicity.

Her brother recalled the news came as a shock to the family. He added they wondered whether “water toxicity” is a thing when doctors told them about the illness.

According to the family, Ashley Summers was an organ donor and saved five lives. They said that she donated her heart, liver, lungs, kidneys and some of her long bone tissue.