Horrifying video: Woman dragged by car during robbery

A horrifying video of a woman being dragged by a car during a robbery in India is going viral on social media.

THE VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

The viral video showed a white car approaching the woman, identified as Kowsalya, with an unknown miscreant leaning out of the vehicle in Coimbatore city of Tamil Nadu state.

The woman got dragged by the vehicle for a short distance as the robber tried to snatch the chain from her neck. The car left the scene after the successful heist.

It is not the first time that such incidents have happened in the country.

In January, a 23-year-old woman died after she got hit by a vehicle and dragged for four kilometres in India’s capital Delhi. The vehicle rammed into her scooter and she was dragged from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala. She suffered serious injuries that led to her death.

Delhi Police traced the car and arrested five people Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun and Manoj Mittal.

The suspects, during the question, admitted they were commuting in the vehicle that hit the woman’s two-wheelers.