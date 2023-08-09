Woman draws stunning 3D illusions on pavement, video goes viral

A video of an artist drawing mindblowing 3D illusions on a pavement is going viral on social media platforms.

The video was uploaded on the social media application Facebook. She drew stairs, a road, a well and a broken bridge with chalk on the pavement. It looked super realistic to the eyes.

She took the initiative to entertain children who couldn’t afford toys.

The clip won netizens’ hearts. They praised her talents with heartwarming remarks.

It is pertinent to mention that countless videos of artists illustrating amazing 3D artwork are on social media platforms.

Earlier, an illustrator designed an illusion by painting a fairy-like structure spinning on a ball in the middle of a tree trunk. It aimed to create a sense of depth.

The amazing artwork was illustrated in such a way that it looked like half the tree was floating in the air and the woman stood under it.

It is to be noted that Artificial intelligence technology is getting popular as illustrators and graphic designers are using it to create illustrations.

Earlier, AI artist Gokul Pillai designed the pictures of the ‘Game of Thrones‘, based on the novel series ‘A Song of Ice and Fire‘ by author George R.R. Martin’ in beautiful Indian wedding outfits.

“The White Wolf” donned traditional pyjama and kurta. The “Mother of Dragons and Breaker of chains” was in a dashing outfit and exquisite jewellery.