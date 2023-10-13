WATCH: Woman e-rickshaw driver thrashes traffic cop with slippers

A video of a woman e-rickshaw driver thrashing a traffic police officer with her slippers has gone viral on social media.

According to details, the distress incident took place in broad daylight in Ghaziabad city of Indian State of Uttar Pradesh. The woman involved in this incident has been identified as Mithilesh, an e-rickshaw driver in Ghaziabad.

The altercation occurred when she was allegedly approached by traffic police officer Vijay Kant Singh and head constable Dilip Kumar, who requested her to move her e-rickshaw.

Feeling provoked by the police intervention, she proceeded to assault the officer with her slippers, all while a crowd looked on.

In the viral video, the woman can be seen pushing and thrashing the traffic police officer with her slipper in front of a crowd of people.

उत्तर प्रदेश गाजियाबाद के NH9 कनवानी पुस्ता रोड पर ट्रैफिक पुलिस कर्मी दरोगा से ई रिक्शा चालक महिला भिड़ी आपस में जोरदार मारपीट की गई जिसमें हाथ चप्पल जूते सब चले pic.twitter.com/17CouYyVTN — Mαɳιʂԋ Kυɱαɾ αԃʋσƈαƚҽ 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Manishkumarttp) October 11, 2023

The cop is seen raising his hand in self-defence while the woman continues to hit him. Not just that, the woman also smashed the officer’s wireless set by throwing it on the road.

Meanwhile, the woman claimed that the traffic cop abused her while asking her to remove the e-rickshaw from the side of the road, after which she attacked him.

After the video was rapidly circulated on social media platforms, a case was registered on the complaint of the traffic police and the woman was arrested. She is also being interrogated for driving the e-rickshaw without a valid number plate.

Poonam Mishra, a senior traffic police official in a statement posted on X said that the woman behaved in an unruly manner and said she is known for her aggressive conduct.

“We had received several complaints of traffic jams due to e-rickshaws in the area. A traffic cop reached the spot and asked the woman to move her e-rickshaw from the site. But the woman started misbehaving with him. She is known for her aggressive behaviour and has been involved in similar incidents in the past,” ACP Traffic Police, Poonam Mishra said.

“A complaint has been lodged and action will also be taken by the traffic department against her for not having a number plate on the e-rickshaw,” she added.