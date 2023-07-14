Woman eats pizza cooked on volcano, video goes viral

A video of a traveller eating a pizza cooked on an active volcano in Guatemala is going viral on social media.

Adventurer Alexandra Blodgett shared a video of a woman baking the Italian dish, Pizza Pacaya, on an active volcano. The traveller devoured the dish served to her.

She said the trip was a fun bonus for her.

“Traveling to Guatemala to eat pizza cooked on an active volcano. Ok so maybe we didn’t travel there just for that, but it was a fun bonus,” she wrote.

Alexandra Blodgett said it was an active volcano and the last significant eruption was in 2021. She advised people to bring additional clothes due to windy weather conditions.

The video has more than 70,000 views. Instagrammers had different reactions to the bizarre pizza.

A user wrote, “Did this in 2022, the pizza is actually so good.” Another stated, “One semester of introduction to earth science told me all I needed to know that this is an incredibly dangerous idea but…”

It is not the first time that food has been cooked on lava.

incredible footage shows a man cooking some meat and eggs on top of molten lava erupting from the volcano.

Earlier, a video of a man trying to cook some eggs on top of the molten lava erupting from the volcano made rounds on social media.

Eiríkur Hilmarsson took to YouTube to share the video. About 11 seconds long, the clip shows a pan kept on top of lava. Moments later, he breaks eggs and puts them in the pan. The video ends with him waiting for it to get cooked.

“Making meat and eggs with a live volcano in Iceland 2021,” reads the caption shared along with the video.