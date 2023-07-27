Woman falls in love with thief who stole her phone

In a bizarre case, a Brazilian woman fell in love with a thief who stole her cell phone.

The woman Emanuela revealed she got mugged by her thief-turned-boyfriend close to his house in an interview. The unidentified robber recalled him falling in love with Emanuela after seeing her photo on the cell phone.

“I was going through a difficult situation because I didn’t have a woman, you know,” he said. “When I saw her photo on the phone, I said to myself ‘What a beautiful brunette, you don’t see a brunette like that every day,’ and I regretted stealing it,'” he added.

The thief agreed with the interviewer who told him that he had stolen the woman’s phone and then her heart.

They have been dating for two years. However, it was unclear that her parents were ready to accept an ex-criminal as her partner.

It is not the first time a woman has started a happy relationship with a man who wronged her. Earlier, a female tied the knot with her kidnapper in India.

The drama began when a video of a woman Shamili’s kidnapping in Rajanna Sircilla district in Telangana state went viral. The clip showed her getting dragged by the “kidnappers” towards the car and pushed into its rear seat.

The girl’s father tried to stop them. He failed to do so and the car on his motorcycle.

The kidnapping turned out they had eloped. They tied the knot at Moodepalle village of Chandurthi Mandal.