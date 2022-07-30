Viral: Woman fights off armed robber with ‘safai ka kapda’

DEVENTER: A Turkish-Dutch baker has grabbed attention for her bravery by fighting an armed robber with a mere ‘safai ka kapda’ (dusting cloth) in the Netherlands’ Deventer.

The incident occurred in Mevlana Bakery in Deventer city. The woman – identified as Latife Peker – was behind the counter at her son’s bakery when an armed robber wearing a hoodie entered the shop and approached the cash register.

However, Latife was not daunted and shooed the robber off using a ‘safai ka kapda’ (dusting cloth). The video of the incident was shared on social media and it has gone viral. The video was shared on Twitter by author Tansu Yegen.

“Latife Peker, a Turkish baker in the Netherlands, chased the thief, using a cleaning cloth in self-defense; don’t underestimate the power of cleaning cloth,” the video caption reads.

In the viral video, the man wearing a black hoodie reaches the cash register. However, Latife was not daunted and charged him with a ‘safai ka kapda’ (dusting cloth) in her hand and started hitting him with it.

She even tries to push him away to stop him from stealing the money. Meanwhile, a man entered the shop and seeing this, the miscreant ran away. The people on the internet lauded the woman for her bravery and for not giving in.

