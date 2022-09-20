Viral: Woman films TikTok video in Punjab police uniform

LAHORE: A TikTok video of a woman in police uniform went viral on social media as no action was taken against her for violating the law, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A woman namely Sadia Butt made a TikTok video viral on social media in which she acted Acted on famous dialogues of a drama serial ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’ by donning a police sub-inspector’s uniform.

Punjab police failed to arrest the TikToker so far as the videos in police uniforms are banned.

Earlier in April, Karachi police had arrested fake cops in police uniforms along with counterfeit employment cards in New Karachi Industrial Area.

The police officials of the New Karachi Industrial Area have caught a group of TikTokers who were impersonating as cops by possessing fake police employment cards and uniforms.

The revelations were made after the suspicious cops were stopped for snap-checking. During the probe, the policemen found that all men were TikTokers and they were roaming around in police uniforms to film videos for social media.

The accused men had also installed Sindh Police number plate on their motorcycle, whereas, they possessed fake police cards. The arrested men include Umaish, Usama and Mehdi.

Police told the media that the young TikTokers used to carry weapons for filming their videos at their college and in the area.

