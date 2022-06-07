VIRAL: Woman finds Rs7million in free sofa

A woman from the United States discovered $36,000 (Rs7 million) hidden in a free couch.

Vicky Umodu from the California state was searching for different ways to fill her empty house in Bernardino County.

The woman took the free couch, which she admitted to thinking of it as a gimmick when she saw the ad listed on the Craiglist advertisement.

Vicky Umodu didn’t expect to find $36,000 in cash that was inside the cushions of the beige, floral-patterned couch. She added she decided to contact the family who originally owned the furniture piece.

She recalled she first thought of the envelope which contained the money was a heating pad until she realised there was no electrical cord.

Vicky Umodu returned the money to the family, who rewarded her with $2,200 by the family for as a gesture. She said she never wanted to spend the money for herself.

The report mentioned the family gave away the couch which belonged to one of their deceased relatives.

