Viral: Woman fined for carrying sandwich at airport

An Australia model accused airport officials of imposing A$2,664 (Rs381,123) for not declaring her sandwich.

Jessica Lee, who hails from Perth city of Western Australia, was returning to Australia from Singapore when she was fined by the customs department.

She claimed to have bought the meal after passing customs at the Singapore airport. She had half of it before boarding her second flight and wanted to have the rest on the flight.

Jessica Lee did not complete her food as she was caught by the officers for not declaring her foot-long sandwich.

“It is my mistake but like, I bought a foot-long Subway at Singapore airport because I was a hungry girl after my 11 hour flight,” she said. “I ate six inches before my second flight and then saved the other six inches for the flight which they’re more than happy with.”

She added: “I thought the little declaration thing you do is for your carry-ons and your luggage, so I didn’t tick chicken and I didn’t tick lettuce. Chicken and lettuce!”

She claimed of the deadline to pay the fine was 28 days. It is right then her rent is due.

The report stated she violated the strict law which is regarding the failure to declare what she was carrying on her Passenger Card along with biosecurity laws.

The authorities may let passengers go after a warning. However, she claimed of it was being held as she does not have a language barrier.

