HORRIFIC: Woman wanting to be ‘Dragon Girl’ goes blind after eyeball tattoo

In an attempt to look like the Australian model, Amber Luke, Anaya Peterson of Northern Ireland got her eyeballs tattooed.

Despite being aware of the fact that Luke herself went blind for weeks after she dyed her eyes in 2019, Anaya Peterson, 32, a mother of five, went ahead to risk her life and eyesight; and got her right eyeball tattooed blue in July 2020. Although she suffered headaches and dry eyes following the procedure, Peterson ignored the warnings from her daughter and got the purple tattoo on the other eye towards the end of the same year.

While everything went smoothly for a few months, she woke up to swollen eyes one day. She was rushed to a hospital, where Peterson was put on a drip for three days after certain medications failed to improve the case.

The tests conducted have revealed that the lady is losing her eyesight over time and has a high risk of glaucoma – a condition that increases pressure within the eyeball eventually causing loss of sight.

Regretting over her decision, Peterson said, “My daughter told me that I didn’t want to do that [the tattoo] asking, ‘what if you go blind?’ She wasn’t on board with it at all.”

“My [top] eyelid started to swell, and my bottom eyelid started to swell. It kept getting worse and worse. I looked like I’d done 10 rounds with Mike Tyson,” she spoke about the ordeal. “It was traumatising to go through. I just remember thinking, I’m not doing that shit again, with the eye tattoo. I’m definitely not doing that shit again.”

Moreover, the lady noted that she has recovered on the outside, however, accepted the fact that she’ll go completely blind soon.

“I’m basically on the verge of going blind. I don’t have 20/20 vision anymore. From a distance, I can’t see features on faces,” she concluded.

