VIDEO: Woman jumps zoo fence and taunts tiger, almost gets bitten

The video of a woman jumping a zoo fence and taunting a tiger has gone viral, causing an uproar on social media.

The incident, which occurred at Cohanzick Zoo in the United States New Jersey, was caught in a video released by the Bridgeton Police Department, local media outlets reported.

The viral video showed the woman jumping the fence to entre an enclosure while bending down in front of the tiger.

The wild animal was seen pacing back and forth in front of her, before attempting to bite the woman.

However, the woman quickly reacted and pulled her hand away just in time to escape the attack that could turn fatal.

She was then seen in the viral video exiting through a netted door, but stopped and posed as if she was being photographed.

Sharing the video on its Facebook page, the Bridgeton Police Department wrote, “A female at the Cohanzick Zoo went over the wooden fence at the tiger enclosure and began enticing the tiger almost getting bit by putting her hand through the wire enclosure.”

Read more: Dogs painted black and white to pass them off as pandas

The police department asked for help to identify the woman seen in the viral video while the exact date of the wild encounter has not been determined.

Police shared a photo on Facebook of a tiger laying down in the background behind a wooden fence with a sign that read, ‘DO NOT CLIMB OVER THE FENCE’ and ’24 hour surveillance’.

‘Visitors are reminded as per city ordnance 247-C, climbing zoo fences is prohibited,’ wrote the police department.

In February this year, a man was mauled to death by a lion after he entered its enclosure to take a selfie.

The incident occurred in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh where a man identified as 38-year-old Prahlad Gujjar from Alwar in Rajasthan, entered the enclosure and attempted to take a photo with the lion.

The lion, named Dongalpur, mauled Gujjar to death before the caretaker could act.