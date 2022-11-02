Woman kicks, thrashes man with slippers; video goes viral

A shocking video of a woman kicking and beating a man with slippers after being asked why she turned the air cooler off is going viral on social media.

Priya Singh uploaded the viral video on Twitter. The clip showed him sitting on the floor in the Ambikapur Medical college in India’s Chattisgarh state.

The woman confronted the man when asked why she did it. In response, the female started kicking and hitting him with her slippers. She kicked him while shouting. A man was hitting the victim with a stick as well.



छतीसगढ़ के अंबिकापुर मेडिकल कॉलेज के OPD में एक महिला ने युवक की पिटाई कर दी. बताया जा रहा है कि महिला ने ये सिर्फ़ इसलिए किया क्योंकि हॉल में चल रहे कुलर को महिला ने बंद कर दिया था. इस व्यक्ति ने महिला से कूलर बंद करने का कारण पूछा लिया. pic.twitter.com/BrZ2xvL4Sa — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) October 19, 2022

Indian media reported that the woman had shut the appliance because a patient felt cold.

Police arrived at the scene as the situation unfolded. The man, during the questioning, told authorities that none of his relatives was under treatment in the medical family.

The man told the police that he was sleeping because there was too much heat outside the hospital. He left the hospital after being told by the law enforcers.

Netizens slammed the woman for her behaviour with their comments and replies.

