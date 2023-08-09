Woman kills son-in-law, throws body in septic tank

In a brutal incident that went viral online, a woman killed her son-in-law and threw the dead body in a septic tank.

The incident happened in the Indian state of Telangana where the man and his wife who were married for 20 years, used to live at their in-law’s home.

The man was addicted to drinking alcohol and used to fight with his wife. She registered a complaint at the nearby police station.

The couple engaged in a fight at 10 pm but the wife consoled him and resolved the matter. However, the drunk husband broke her finger. The injured wife called her parent who killed their son-in-law and threw his body into a septic tank.

In a separate incident, an Italian man namely Giacomo Chiapparini, 75, was crushed to death after nearly 25,000 wheels of cheese fell on him in his warehouse.

The incident took place on Sunday in which the 75-year-old man was buried under a massive stockpile of ripening Parmesan-style cheese following a shelf collapse at the site located in Lombardy, a region in northern Italy.

According to the reports, the victim was checking on his supply of Grana Padano, a type of hard and dry Italian cheese, when a warehouse shelf broke, setting in motion a “domino effect” that toppled more shelves and ultimately, more cheese wheels – each of which weighed around 40 kg.