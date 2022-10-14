Woman laughs as alligator tries to eat her, video goes viral

A video of a woman laughing while an alligator tried to eat her arm is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The viral video showed one of the female employees of the ‘The Reptile Zoo’ opening the glass doors of the alligator’s enclosure to feed it. The reptile, notoriously known as ‘Darth Gator’, attempted to free itself from captivity.

The woman laughed as the gator tried to devour her arm.

The Instagram video got thousands of likes from Instagram users. Some netizens posted amusing comments whereas others condemned her behaviour.

“I get scared each time when you widen the glass panel 😢 Stay safe lah!”

“This isn’t cool or entertaining.”

“I wish Steve Erwin was still alive, I’m imagining some enthusiastic reactions to these beauties if you two ever collaborated.”

“He’s such a cutie. Powerful and primal, but still you can tell he holds back a lot when it comes to you 😍 he’s definitely your baby.”

“Don’t forget it’s a wild animal… don’t get too close girl , I like you and the job you do keep your distance.”

“That kind of animals never will be a pet… very treason able.”

The internet has seen many videos of humans’ interactions with alligators and crocodiles.

Earlier, a clip of a man dancing and hugging an alligator made rounds on social media. TIt showed him waltzing and dancing with the sea creature without any fears.

The video got thousands of likes from Instagram users.

Comments