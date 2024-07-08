web analytics
Caught-On-Cam: Woman loses both legs after train runs over her

In a shocking video that went viral, a woman was seen being run over by a train after she fell on the railway tracks of a station.

While the woman survived the horrific incident occurred at Mumbai’s Belapur station, she lost both of her legs, an Indian media outlet reported.

Reports said that 50-year-old woman was on her way to Thane city when she fell on the railway tracks as she attempted to board the crowded train.

The victim was run over by a compartment as the train had already began moving to depart the station.

The viral video showed the train reversing after onlookers and passengers raised the alarm on the platform.

Viewers’ discretion advised;

The horrific video showed the train moving backwards with a slow pace as people were leaning down to take a look at the woman.

Local police also arrived at the scene and were seen in the viral video asking people to keep distance from the moving train.

As the train moved in reverse for some distance, the woman appeared beneath the train with her legs soaked in blood as she attempted to get up.

Later, police officials arrived to her rescue and lifted her from the railway tracks.

Indian media outlets said that the Thane-bound train was overcrowded due to the cancellation of several trains amid continues rains leading to waterlogging in multiple platforms.

“A Panvel-Thane train was reversed to save her and she was rushed to MGM Hospital,” said Swapnil Nila, Central Railway’s CPRO.

