VIRAL: Woman loses millions in termite attack on bank locker

An India woman was in for a shock when she lost millions of rupees in her bank locker, but not because of a robbery or a criminal activity.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

An Indian news agency reported that Alka Pathak – who hails from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh state – had saved INR1.8 million for her daughter’s wedding.

She decided to keep the money in her locker at the Bank of Baroda’s Ashiana branch for safety last year. But what happened next shocked everyone.

When she decided to check the locker if everything was in order, she discovered that her money had been lost due to a termite attack.

Alka Pathak had no clue that her wealth became a meal for termites (deemak).

The incident shocked the bank officials. The bank staff told the media they had opened an investigation and estimated the loss faced by the woman.

It is pertinent to mention that the Reserve Bank of India refrains customers from storing wealth in the bank lockers and so does the Bank of Baroda.

The bank stated that it would be responsible if valuables were lost due to “theft, burglary, or robbery.”

Related – Termites eat notes worth Rs 6.9 lac inside bank locker