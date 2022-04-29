Woman makes gol roti on car bonnet; video goes viral

A video of a woman making roti on top of a car’s bonnet because of a heatwave in India is going viral on social media.

The viral video sees the woman using a belan and a board to make a round-shaped roti. After she is done, she places it on the bonnet.

Scenes from my town Sonepur. It’s so hot that one can make roti on the car Bonnet 😓 @NEWS7Odia #heatwaveinindia #Heatwave #Odisha pic.twitter.com/E2nwUwJ1Ub — NILAMADHAB PANDA ନୀଳମାଧବ ପଣ୍ଡା (@nilamadhabpanda) April 25, 2022

It was ready moments later.

It is pertinent to mention that the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi warned of the temperature getting too hot. He added that the hot weather raised the risk of fires.

“Temperatures are rising rapidly in the country, and rising much earlier than usual,” Modi told heads of India’s state governments in an online conference.

“During such a time, we are seeing increasing incidents of fires in various places – in jungles, important buildings and in hospitals – in the past few days.”

The prime minister asked the state governments to prioritise fire-safety audits for hospitals. Dozens of people die every year in fires in Indian hospitals and factories, mainly due to illegal construction and lax enforcement of safety requirements.

Fires in Delhi’s filthy dump yards also contribute to the toxic air that people living in the world’s most polluted capital have to breathe.

