Woman miraculously survives train accident, video goes viral

A horrific video of a woman getting hit by a moving train but surviving is going viral on YouTube.

THE VIDEO IS DISTURBING AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

In the YouTube video, a backpack-wearing woman can be seen walking on the railway tracks before meeting with the train accident in Hungary.

The title of the train accident stated that the woman survived because of her bag.

There are countless videos of people surviving train accidents miraculously.

Earlier, a shocking video of a woman casually talking on the phone after a speeding train travelled over her on a railway track went viral.

The train travelled at full speed as the woman lay underneath it in the video. After it passed, she got up, talked on the phone and left as if nothing had happened.