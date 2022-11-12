Woman narrowly survives bus accident, video goes viral

A woman narrowly survived a bus accident and its horrific video is going viral on social media application Facebook.

India news agency 24 News shared the viral video on the interactive platform. It showed the woman getting down the halted bus.

Another private bus overtook the halted bus from the left side without thinking about the passengers. The woman took a step back or two just when it looked like she was about to get hit by it.

The woman was shocked over what happened while another passenger consoled her.

Netizens expressed their anger toward the bus driver for his rash driving and demanded action be taken against him.

“Immediately suspended his driving licence.” a Facebook user wrote. Another stated, “These guys don’t even show the courtesy to stop the buses by the left of road/bus bays, abrupt stops & quick re-starts without even looking at the trailing vehicles, even at NHs cause many accidents.

“Only those incidents that hit the cctv come to light & discussed.”

It is pertinent to mention that people have survived horrific accidents by injuries or seconds.

A heart-skipping video of a pedestrian avoiding a two-car collision by inches is going viral across social media platforms.

The viral video showed three woman trying to cross a road. Two of them waited for the speeding cars to pass. The third woman, on the other hand, strolled to get to the other side without looking left or right.

Just when the woman was about to get to the median strip, a black sedan crashed into the white one, which missed her by inches.

The female went back towards the two women.

