VIRAL: Woman’s pet chews off her hair

In a bizarre incident, a woman got her hair chewed off by her pet guinea pig while she was fast asleep.

A foreign news agency reported that the 29-year-old Gara Sullivan, a makeup artist by profession, snuggled up to her pet guinea pig named Dixie to doze off after drinks in dinner.

She woke up the next day and saw that half of her fringes were missing in the morning. She came to know that the rodent had chewed it off.

The makeup artist, speaking about the bizarre incident, said that she sleeps with her pet guinea pig after getting drunk. She added that she noticed that her hair was chewed was going to the washroom.

The chunk of her hair was found beside the rodent as it had not swallowed it and just left them by her side on the floor.

Sullivan shared the pictures of her new-looking fringe and they got millions of views.

“[Dixie] didn’t even swallow them — she’d just left them,” Sullivan was quoted saying in the report. “I felt nothing, I was totally out. It was the night before Thanksgiving and I drank pretty heavily.”

Dixie, who is 3-years-old, is usually kept locked away when home alone, explained Sullivan.

The guinea pig is usually locked away due to their knock of chewing random things when they are out of the cages.

The event took the woman as it was her first-time experience.

“I’d say it’ll take six months to a year to grow back, it’ll probably get worse before it gets better,” she said.

