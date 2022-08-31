VIRAL: Woman returns to abusive in-laws with a bulldozer

Police in India used a bulldozer to help a woman return to her in-laws after allegedly getting thrown out because of dowry.

An Indian news agency reported the bizarre incident took in Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh state. Allahabad High Court had ordered police to facilitate Nutan Malik’s return to her in-laws.

Despite the court’s order, the family were not letting their daughter-in-law inside their home. They only did so when the law enforcement agency came to the residence and warned them of breaking the gate.

The locals took videos of the police informing the woman’s husband and the consequences of their actions.

A cop said their resistance is useless to resist as the court has ordered them to let her inside their house.

Bijnor city’s Superintendent of Police Praveen Ranjan said they brought a bulldozer to use when the family were not complying with the court orders.

“The court’s order to the police was to ensure the aggrieved woman, Nutan Malik, could enter the house by whatever means possible,” he said. “On Sunday morning, when the police team reached her in-laws’ house, they did not open the door despite repeated warnings over a loudspeaker.

“That’s why we had to take the bulldozer. They allowed the woman to enter home shortly afterwards. She has also been provided police security.”

Nutan Malik was at odds with the in-laws over dowry matter. Her husband was sent to jail after she filed a case in 2019.

Her father Sher Singh took them to court for seeking justice. Allahabad High Court ordered police to give protection to the woman and send her back to her in-laws’ house.

Her father was happy about the police action.

“I am happy that the police put pressure on her in-laws by bringing a bulldozer as they were not opening the door. Now, my daughter can rightfully reside in her matrimonial home,” Singh said.

