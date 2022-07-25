Woman saves worker from truck accident, video goes viral

A woman of a woman saving a worker from a truck accident at a toll booth is going viral on social media.

The viral video was shared by Awanish Sharan of the Indian Administrative Service on the microblogging social media application Twitter.

The clip sees a speeding truck crashing into a toll booth and overturning behind a car. The woman can be seeing approaching the wrecked booth and bringing the worker to safety.

The video has more than four million views. They hailed her courage with their tweets.

aise hi himmat waale logo ki kmi h desh m…jb koi accident hota to ya to log bs dkhte rhte ya fr vdo bnate taaki bad m viral kiya ja ske..agr usitym koi hlp mil jae to ktne logo ki jaan bchai ja skti.. — ramesh kumar (@RameshRks17) July 24, 2022

brave girl — DEEPAK MUKERIA (@DeepakMukeria) July 24, 2022

A big salute to her reflex, quick action and determination to rescue the toll plaza girl — Pranav Kumar Chakravorty (@Pranav_chak) July 25, 2022

BRAVEY AWARD GIVEN TO THIS LADY — gurdialsinghmattu (@gurdial7671) July 25, 2022

Social media platforms are filled with inspiring videos of individuals risking their own life to save others.

Related – Man saves passenger being dragged under moving train!

Last year, Mayur Shelkhe – who works as a railway pointsman at Vangani Railway Station – lifted a child onto the platform moments before a train would have hit him in Mumbai, India.

In a heart-stopping video, the boy was seen walking on the train platform with his guardian. As he walked across to the edge of the platform, it suddenly lost his balance and fell into the tracks.

A Good Samaritan: At Vangani station of Central Railway, Pointsman Mr. Mayur Shelkhe saved the life of a child just in the nick of the time. He risked his life to save the life of the child. We salute his exemplary courage & utmost devotion to the duty. pic.twitter.com/V6QrxFIIY0 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 19, 2021

The child struggled to get back up from the tracks as a fast-moving train approached from the distance. A brave railway worker took notice of the incident and raced towards the fallen child.

He successfully lifted the boy and put him back onto the platform just seconds before crushed to death by the train.

