WATCH: Woman sent flying after car hit into roadside stall

A traffic accident unfolded at a local eatery in Vellore, Tamil Nadu, India, when a drowsy driver’s momentary lapse resulted in a collision.

The accident, which took place on February 11, was captured by a CCTV camera and has gained widespread attention online.

The footage depicts a Hyundai Grand i10 abruptly crashing into a roadside establishment owned by Palani from Pennathur.

The impact of the collision caused Sayisha, a woman waiting at the eatery, to be forcefully thrown into the air. Authorities have identified the driver as Karthik, who was returning from Sitheri at the time of the incident.

Police investigations revealed that Karthik had been experiencing sleep deprivation for two consecutive days. As he traversed through Pennathur, he approached a speed breaker at a high speed, lost control of his vehicle, and subsequently collided with the eatery.