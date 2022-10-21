Woman stands on ledge of fourth floor window, terrifying video goes viral

A scary video of a woman cleaning a window while standing on the ledge of the fourth floor is going viral on social media.

The viral video, shared on the micro-blogging social media application Twitter by Shruti Thakur, showed Shahidal cleaning the windows for Diwali festival while standing on the ledge of the fourth floor.

The alarming thing was that the window had a narrow sill. Moreover, there was no balcony or parapet where she could keep her feet on.

Agar inke ghar Laxmi ji nahi aayi toh kisi ke ghar nahi aayegi Diwali pe pic.twitter.com/SPTtJhAEMO — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 20, 2022

It is not the first time that women have put themselves or their children at risk for petty chores. Earlier, a scary video of a child hanging from his tenth-floor flat’s balcony for picking up his mother’s saree in India went viral.

Appalled to see this video of a mother from #Faridabad!

Heights of carelessness, insensitivity & irresponsibility.

She has no right to risk her kid’s life. pic.twitter.com/uNj362e9UO — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) February 11, 2022

The video was filmed on camera by a resident from the opposite building in the Faridabad city of the Haryana state in India.

The video was shared by the Indian Public Service officer Dipanshu Kabra on Twitter. The boy was seen climbing on the bedsheet while his family members were pulling him up.

“Appalled to see this video of a mother from Faridabad!” the tweet read. “Heights of carelessness, insensitivity & irresponsibility. She has no right to risk her kid’s life.”

According to a report by an Indian news agency, the child’s mother had tied him to a bedsheet for rescuing her saree that feel on the balcony of a locked apartment.

