Woman strangled, beaten to death by psychotic neighbor

In a horrific incident, a woman pensioner’s dream retirement in a small French hamlet ended with her brutal murder after a psychotic neighbor brutally strangled and beat her to death.

Susan Higginbotham, 67, was found dead at her home in Esclottes, a village of just 150 residents about 35 miles east of Bordeaux.

She had been attacked by her psychotic neighbor, Hichame Bahloul, now sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Lot-et-Garonne Criminal Court heard that Higginbotham asked Bahloul, 42, for duct tape before he exploded and attacked him.

He told the court he went to her house on the day of the attack with a “rope” with which he strangled her, before punching and kicking her in the chest.

Before the attack, Bahloul had spent nearly half his life in psychiatric care.

But at the time, he had been back with his parents in the same village of Esclottes, in the southwest, for six months.

The trial, which lasted three days, helped to understand why Bahloul had carried out this attack.

“The story of the tape? It was an excuse to go to her house. I went home with my rope and strangled her,” he said, according to reports in France.

“We fell, the rope fell. It broke. I took my fists and punched her in the face and kicked her in the chest to make sure she was dead.

Ms Higginbotham was found by an acquaintance who went to see her on the morning of September 14, 2021.

She was found lifeless in her house in Esclottes, on the border of the departments of Lot-et-Garonne and Gironde.

After the first indications pointed to his death involving a third party, a large emergency intervention was launched by the French police in this normally peaceful region.

Within hours, Bahloul was identified as a suspect. He was arrested on September 15, 2021 at 7:55 p.m., the court was told.

An investigator said: “We carried out an initial search, then the suspect led investigators into the village, about a hundred meters from Susan Higginbotham’s house, where he hid the victim’s pink wallet.