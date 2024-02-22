24.9 C
Watch: Woman thrashes man in WWE-style brawl

A video of a World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)-like brawl in India between a man and a woman is going viral on the social media application X (formerly Twitter).

The viral video showed a woman physically attacking a man outside a shop at an undisclosed location. The female pulled the man outside a bangle shop on the road and assaulted him.

Several onlookers were seen making videos of the brawl instead of stopping the altercation.

The clip has over a million views along with more than 5,900 likes and over 890 retweets. Netizens compared the brawl to that of a WWE fight with their comments while many said it was staged to get views and likes on social media.

It is pertinent to mention that social media platforms are filled with countless videos of brawls in broad daylight. The clip of a woman fiercely thrashing an eve teaser with her slippers for molesting her had gone viral.

The viral video showed the man sitting on the ground while the woman angrily beat him with her slippers non-stop in Orai city of Jalaun district in Uttar Pradesh. The police of the area took him under their custody.

The man was reportedly drunk when he eve-teased the girl.

