Woman thrown off building by ‘mother-in-law’ in Punjab

LAHORE: A shocking incident was reported from Lahore, where the in-laws allegedly threw their daughter-in-law down from the upper floor, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, the tragic incident took place near Shalimar Road at Lahore’s Nonarian Chowk, the victim, identified as Maryam, has been shifted to the hospital for immediate medical assistance.

The CCTV footage of the incident came to light in which the victim woman can be heard screaming and seen falling from the upper floor of the house.

Meanwhile, the local police officials registered a case on the statement of the victim woman.

The police officials stated that the woman’s husband, Shahzad, brother-in-law Romaan, and mother-in-law Shazia were named in the case.

However, the investigating officer (IO) suspected that the victim ‘tried to commit suicide’ due to domestic disputes, while, further investigations are being conducted from various aspects regarding the incident.